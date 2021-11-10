A holiday of reunions after vaccines, borders reopening and travel bans lifted

Are you reuniting with loved ones this holiday season after a long time apart? Tell us your story!

Were you waiting until everyone was vaccinated? Or for the borders to re-open? Or are you celebrating the first Thanksgiving since the travel ban from Muslim countries was lifted?

Fill out this form and a producer may be in touch about an interview for an upcoming show!

