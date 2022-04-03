6 people are dead and 12 injured in a shooting in Sacramento

Updated April 3, 2022 at 3:37 PM ET

Six people are dead and at least 12 others were injured after a predawn shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, police said.

Calling the shooting a "really tragic situation," Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters at a news conference that authorities did not have any suspects in custody and are asking for assistance from the public.

She urged anyone to come forward who witnessed anything, has video related to the incident or has other information for the police.

Lester said the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of 10th and K streets. Police officers nearby heard gunfire and responded to the scene, she said.

Earlier in the morning, Sacramento Police said in a tweet that they had closed the area from 9th Street to 13th Street between L Street and J Street and urged people to avoid the area because of a "large police presence."

"Words can't express my shock & sadness this morning," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a tweet. "The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident."

