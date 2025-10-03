What's Up Yuma? Radio - Dr. Zach Matteson & Stevie Dub

2 of 2 — WUY_067_Stevie Dub_Yuma Fall Festival.jpg
First up, we welcome Dr. Zach Matteson, also known as Sugar le Fae — an activist, educator, musician, and prize-winning poet. Zach has taught English and writing for two decades, served as Poetry Editor for leading literary journals, and published across North America, including his verse memoir The Mustard Seed and his latest poetry collection Broken Lines. We’ll talk about his personal connection to Yuma, his journey in teaching, and how activism, art, and identity shape his work. Plus, we’ll dive into the inspiration behind his writing, his philosophy as a teacher, and the power of poetry to spark community change.
Then, we sit down with Stevie Dub — rapper, performer, and the marketing force behind Helm & Sons Amusements. While leading their social media and event marketing, Stevie continues to perform across the country, recently even sharing the stage with Jamie Foxx. We’ll talk about his start in entertainment, how he balances life as both an artist and a marketer, and what it’s like traveling from fair to fair putting on shows. Stevie will also give us the inside scoop on Petie’s Pumpkin Patch, running now through October 30th, and the upcoming Yuma Fall Festival. And of course, we’ll find out where you can stream his music and follow his journey.