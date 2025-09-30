© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio Steve Hennig of KAWC & Yuma Jazz Company with Lisa Brazeel of Exceptional Community Hospital

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published September 30, 2025 at 12:14 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 2  — WUY_064_Steve Hennig.jpg
2 of 2  — WUY_064_Lisa Brazeel.jpg

First up, we sit down with Steve Hennig — trumpet player, band leader of the Yuma Jazz Company, and underwriting representative with KAWC and KOFA Border Radio. We’ll talk about his story as both a musician and a voice for public radio, the Village Jazz Series, and the importance of underwriting in keeping community radio strong.

Then, we welcome Lisa Brazeel, Community Liaison for Exceptional Community Hospital – Yuma. Lisa joins us to talk about the hospital’s mission of compassionate care, her role in outreach, and their first annual Trunk or Treat event happening October 29th — a free, family-friendly night of costumes, candy, and community fun.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Roni Baumgarner
Latest Episodes