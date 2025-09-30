What's Up Yuma? Radio Steve Hennig of KAWC & Yuma Jazz Company with Lisa Brazeel of Exceptional Community Hospital

First up, we sit down with Steve Hennig — trumpet player, band leader of the Yuma Jazz Company, and underwriting representative with KAWC and KOFA Border Radio. We’ll talk about his story as both a musician and a voice for public radio, the Village Jazz Series, and the importance of underwriting in keeping community radio strong.
Then, we welcome Lisa Brazeel, Community Liaison for Exceptional Community Hospital – Yuma. Lisa joins us to talk about the hospital’s mission of compassionate care, her role in outreach, and their first annual Trunk or Treat event happening October 29th — a free, family-friendly night of costumes, candy, and community fun.