© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Yurem Robles and Mildred Hernandez from Beyond the Harvest, are aspiring Healthcare professionals

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published December 18, 2025 at 1:04 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Yurem Robles is one of the students at Kofa High School behind Beyond the Harvest, a student-led community awareness project created through HOSA*. He brought the HOSA club president, Mildred Hernandez, with him. We talked about how growing up in an agricultural community inspired the project, why pesticide exposure became the focus, and how research, storytelling, and community voices turned a competition project into meaningful local awareness. Shout out to HOSA-Medical Assisting Level 2 teacher, Ruben Reyes.

*HOSA = Future Health Professionals (originally Health Occupations Students of America)

Tags
What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?HOSApesticides
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Roni Baumgarner
Latest Episodes