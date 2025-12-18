What's Up Yuma? Radio - Yurem Robles and Mildred Hernandez from Beyond the Harvest, are aspiring Healthcare professionals

Yurem Robles is one of the students at Kofa High School behind Beyond the Harvest, a student-led community awareness project created through HOSA*. He brought the HOSA club president, Mildred Hernandez, with him. We talked about how growing up in an agricultural community inspired the project, why pesticide exposure became the focus, and how research, storytelling, and community voices turned a competition project into meaningful local awareness. Shout out to HOSA-Medical Assisting Level 2 teacher, Ruben Reyes.
*HOSA = Future Health Professionals (originally Health Occupations Students of America)