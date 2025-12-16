What's Up Yuma? Radio - Featuring Josue Hernandez, AWC Television Production Assistant

Josue Hernandez is a Yuma native and Gila Ridge High School graduate who has been a student at Arizona Western College since 2022. Josue is studying media arts while working part-time in AWC’s video production department. He’s part of the student team behind the live television show Wait, We’re Live?! where students write, produce, shoot, and edit a 30-minute live show. We’ll talk about his journey into media, hands-on learning, and what it’s like producing real live TV right here in Yuma. His work received recognition in the AWC Student showcase 2025.