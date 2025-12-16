© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Featuring Josue Hernandez, AWC Television Production Assistant

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published December 16, 2025 at 1:28 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Josue Hernandez is a Yuma native and Gila Ridge High School graduate who has been a student at Arizona Western College since 2022. Josue is studying media arts while working part-time in AWC’s video production department. He’s part of the student team behind the live television show Wait, We’re Live?! where students write, produce, shoot, and edit a 30-minute live show. We’ll talk about his journey into media, hands-on learning, and what it’s like producing real live TV right here in Yuma. His work received recognition in the AWC Student showcase 2025.

Tags
What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?Public Televisioncollege studentspublic media
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Roni Baumgarner
Latest Episodes