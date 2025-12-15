What's Up Yuma? Radio - RC Whitcomb, Isabella, and Natalie of New Class Car Club

1 of 2 — WUY_107_RC Whitcomb and Isabella of New Class Car Club.jpg
2 of 2 — WUY_107_Isabella and Natalie of New Class Car Club.jpg
R.C. Whitcomb, Isabella, and Natalie from New Class Car Club join us in the studio to talk about legacy car clubs, car culture in the Desert Southwest, and how New Class has remained a staple since the late 1970s. We’ll dive into each guest’s personal journey into the car club life, their connection to Yuma, and the upcoming Yuma vs Cancer Annual Car Show — including how these events bring the community together and raise money for the Yuma Cancer Resource Center.