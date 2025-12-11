© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Marcus Carney & Leslie Fain of Visit Yuma invite us to the Dorothy Young Electric Light Parade

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published December 11, 2025 at 12:39 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Marcus and Leslie from Visit Yuma talk about the Dorothy Young Electric Light Parade happening this Saturday in Downtown Yuma. We got into the history, the legacy, this year’s theme, and why it continues to be one of Yuma’s favorite traditions.

Tags
What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?community eventsFree event
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Roni Baumgarner
Latest Episodes