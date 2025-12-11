What's Up Yuma? Radio - Marcus Carney & Leslie Fain of Visit Yuma invite us to the Dorothy Young Electric Light Parade By Jonny Porter, Roni Baumgarner Published December 11, 2025 at 12:39 PM MST Listen • 30:58 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Pandora Marcus and Leslie from Visit Yuma talk about the Dorothy Young Electric Light Parade happening this Saturday in Downtown Yuma. We got into the history, the legacy, this year’s theme, and why it continues to be one of Yuma’s favorite traditions.