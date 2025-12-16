© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - AWC Head Coach Kyle Isaacs

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published December 16, 2025 at 12:35 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Kyle Isaacs is the Men’s Basketball Head Coach at Arizona Western College. Coach Isaacs recently earned his 100th win as Matadors head coach and currently holds a 105–32 record. We’ll talk about his path from Lubbock, Texas, working as a student manager for legendary coach Bobby Knight, building a winning program at AWC, and the Chapman Automotive Winter Classic happening this week with teams from across the country. He also invites youth to the next Chapman AWC WINTER Basketball Camp.

Tags
What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?Matadors AthleticsAWC Matadors
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Roni Baumgarner
Latest Episodes