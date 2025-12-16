What's Up Yuma? Radio - AWC Head Coach Kyle Isaacs By Jonny Porter, Roni Baumgarner Published December 16, 2025 at 12:35 PM MST Listen • 23:36 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Pandora Kyle Isaacs is the Men’s Basketball Head Coach at Arizona Western College. Coach Isaacs recently earned his 100th win as Matadors head coach and currently holds a 105–32 record. We’ll talk about his path from Lubbock, Texas, working as a student manager for legendary coach Bobby Knight, building a winning program at AWC, and the Chapman Automotive Winter Classic happening this week with teams from across the country. He also invites youth to the next Chapman AWC WINTER Basketball Camp.