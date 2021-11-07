Matadors Athletics

-
Arizona Western College will host junior college softball championships in Yuma for the next two years. AWC and city officials on Wednesday announced they…
A former student-athlete at Arizona Western College has been found dead in Washington state. The Associated Press reports Bryce Beekman, 22, a senior…
The Arizona Western College Matadors head into the program's first NJCAA Championship as a 7th seed. That announcement made by the NJCAA today, Tuesday,…
A long journey to the base of the mountains in Utah is certainly symbolic of the journey the Arizona Western Men’s Soccer Program has taken since the…
A goal in the final minute of the second overtime period decided the Region I Women's Championship as the Arizona Western Lady Matadors (12-5-3) finished…
The Lady Matadors sophomore experience earned three All-Conference selections and a pair of All-Region honors, the conference and region announced…
The Arizona Western Matadors Men's Soccer Team are the Region I Champions in 2019 after a hard-fought battle with the defending National Champion Pima…
Down a pair of goals at the half, the Arizona Western Matadors scored twice in the second half before completing the comeback in overtime against the…
The Arizona Western College Men's Soccer team (12-5-2 overall, 7-3-1 ACCAC) punched their tickets to the ACCAC semi-finals after a convincing home win…
Arizona Edition – Most of the Arizona Western College sports teams had a memorable 2013-2014, with good grades, bad weather, awards, sanctions, and the…