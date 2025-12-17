What's Up Yuma? Radio - Jackie Alves of The Beauty Bar loves making women feel good about themselves

© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published December 17, 2025 at 12:44 PM MST
Jackie Alves is the founder of The Beauty Bar Makeup Studio and Makeup Artist Academy right here in Yuma. Jackie shares her 30-plus year journey in the beauty industry, from starting at 17 in Las Vegas to building a thriving studio and academy in the Yuma Mall. We talked about addiction and recovery, the difference Jesus made for her, entrepreneurship, mentorship, empowering women, and creating real career opportunities in the beauty industry—even for her own daughter. Jackie runs a successful YouTube channel with the help of her son. The Beauty Bar is on Facebook and Instagram.

What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
