What's Up Yuma? Radio - Jackie Alves of The Beauty Bar loves making women feel good about themselves

Jackie Alves is the founder of The Beauty Bar Makeup Studio and Makeup Artist Academy right here in Yuma. Jackie shares her 30-plus year journey in the beauty industry, from starting at 17 in Las Vegas to building a thriving studio and academy in the Yuma Mall. We talked about addiction and recovery, the difference Jesus made for her, entrepreneurship, mentorship, empowering women, and creating real career opportunities in the beauty industry—even for her own daughter. Jackie runs a successful YouTube channel with the help of her son. The Beauty Bar is on Facebook and Instagram.