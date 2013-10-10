Arizona Edition: Yuma City Council Candidate Forum, Teaching, and the Navajo Generating Station

On Arizona Edition, we hear the Yuma City Council candidates debate in a Candidate Forum held by KAWC and KYMA. Later, an English teacher for San Luis High School shares a story from the classroom. Finally, KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with Jared Blumenfeld, the Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest, on the need for the Navajo Generating Station, a coal-fired power-plant near the Grand Canyon, to lower its high levels of CO2 emissions...(originally aired 10/09/13)

The entire Yuma City Election forum can be viewed here.