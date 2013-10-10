© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Politics

Arizona Edition: Yuma City Council Candidate Forum, Teaching, and the Navajo Generating Station

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published October 10, 2013 at 4:51 PM MST

On Arizona Edition, we hear the Yuma City Council candidates debate in a Candidate Forum held by KAWC and KYMA.  Later, an English teacher for San Luis High School shares a story from the classroom.  Finally, KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with Jared Blumenfeld, the Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest, on the need for the Navajo Generating Station, a coal-fired power-plant near the Grand Canyon, to lower its high levels of CO2 emissions...(originally aired 10/09/13)

The entire Yuma City Election forum can be viewed here.

Tags

PoliticsTeacher StoriesWilliam CraftGary WrightGary KnightDaniel SanchezPaul JohnsonJacob MillerNavajo Generating StationYuma City Council Candidate Forum 2013Annette Elias
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content