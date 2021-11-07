Teacher Stories

-
On Work Stories, we end our series on teachers with Renee Sheldahl. Renee was educated in Yuma at Arizona Western College before herself becoming an…
-
Gaudelia Castro-Moreno is a mathematics teacher at Vista Alternative High School in Yuma. As a teacher, she says sometimes students don't pay attention…
-
Lauren Arrington is a Special Education teacher at Vista Alternative (Strategies for Success) High School in Yuma. In Work Stories, Lauren recalls the…
-
On Arizona Edition, KAWC's Michelle Faust takes us to San Luis, Arizona, which is in the process of building a "Business Incubator" to help support the…
-
Annette Elias is an English teacher at San Luis High School and devout Christian. At the KAWC studios, Annette sat down to talk about a classroom…
-
On Arizona Edition, we hear the Yuma City Council candidates debate in a Candidate Forum held by KAWC and KYMA. Later, an English teacher for San Luis…
-
Erik Langland is a mathematics teacher and a chess coach at Yuma High School. Langland told KAWC a bit about what it is like to be a teacher...(originally…