Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: Business in Yuma County

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published October 16, 2013 at 2:54 PM MST
Boo-Boo the Kinkajou at the Wild World Zoo
Wild World Zoo and Camel Farm
The camel bull at Wild World Zoo and Camel Farm in Yuma
Jenny Torres reviews plans for the new Business Incubator
On Arizona Edition, KAWC's Michelle Faust takes us to San Luis, Arizona, which is in the process of building a "Business Incubator" to help support the local economy.  On the topic of business, KAWC's Kim Johnson talks to local RV parks about Winter Visitors, the seasonal clientele who heavily support Yuma's economy.  Later, Ken Rosevear, the Executive Director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, talks to KAWC's Lou Gum about local and federal politics, Yuma city elections, and generating jobs in Yuma.  Also, as part of the Work Stories series, Special Education teacher Lauren Arrington talks about the roughest year of her career.  And finally, KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett pays a visit to a zoo located in the outskirts of Yuma...(originally aired 10/16/13)

BusinessWinter VisitorsSan LuisTeacher StoriesWork StoriesSan Luis Business IncubatorRV Parks in YumaKen RosevearYuma County Chamber of CommerceLauren ArringtonWild World Zoo and Camel FarmTerrill Al-SaihaitiWinter SeasonYuma County EconomySeasonal Economy
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
