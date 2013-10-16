Arizona Edition: Business in Yuma County

On Arizona Edition, KAWC's Michelle Faust takes us to San Luis, Arizona, which is in the process of building a "Business Incubator" to help support the local economy. On the topic of business, KAWC's Kim Johnson talks to local RV parks about Winter Visitors, the seasonal clientele who heavily support Yuma's economy. Later, Ken Rosevear, the Executive Director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, talks to KAWC's Lou Gum about local and federal politics, Yuma city elections, and generating jobs in Yuma. Also, as part of the Work Stories series, Special Education teacher Lauren Arrington talks about the roughest year of her career. And finally, KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett pays a visit to a zoo located in the outskirts of Yuma...(originally aired 10/16/13)