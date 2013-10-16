© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Work Stories

Work Stories: Lauren Arrington...Teaching Special Ed in the Inner-City

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published October 16, 2013 at 3:42 PM MST

Lauren Arrington is a Special Education teacher at Vista Alternative (Strategies for Success) High School in Yuma.  In Work Stories, Lauren recalls the "roughest year of her life"—her first year teaching at an inner-city school in Kansas City, Missouri...(originally aired 10/16/13)

I grew up in this little bubble in Oklahoma and then I go to this inner-city school...it was like culture shock.

This story is also featured in KAWC's October 16th Arizona Edition, which can be found in the related content below.

Tags

Work StoriesTeacher StoriesWork StoriesLauren ArringtonSpecial EducationVista Alternative High School
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content