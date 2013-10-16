Work Stories: Lauren Arrington...Teaching Special Ed in the Inner-City

Lauren Arrington is a Special Education teacher at Vista Alternative (Strategies for Success) High School in Yuma. In Work Stories, Lauren recalls the "roughest year of her life"—her first year teaching at an inner-city school in Kansas City, Missouri...(originally aired 10/16/13)

I grew up in this little bubble in Oklahoma and then I go to this inner-city school...it was like culture shock.

