Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Education

Work Stories: Renee Sheldahl on Impacting Students

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published October 31, 2013 at 1:16 PM MST
2013-09-24_19.13.562.JPG
Yuma Union High School District
/
KAWC Colorado River Public Media
Renee Sheldahl, Modern Languages Teacher at Gila Ridge High School

On Work Stories, we end our series on teachers with Renee Sheldahl. 

Renee was educated in Yuma at Arizona Western College before herself becoming an educator in the community.  She has been a teacher for twelve years and currently teaches Modern Languages at Gila Ridge High School.  At the KAWC studios, Renee talks about a student she didn't even realize she had impacted...(originally aired 10/30/13).

To know that a kid like that I was able to touch and to reach…that was really one of the important things, I think, about how I tried to do my job.

This piece was featured on October 30th's Arizona Edition, which can be found in the related content section below.

