Work Stories: Renee Sheldahl on Impacting Students

On Work Stories, we end our series on teachers with Renee Sheldahl.

Renee was educated in Yuma at Arizona Western College before herself becoming an educator in the community. She has been a teacher for twelve years and currently teaches Modern Languages at Gila Ridge High School. At the KAWC studios, Renee talks about a student she didn't even realize she had impacted...(originally aired 10/30/13).

To know that a kid like that I was able to touch and to reach…that was really one of the important things, I think, about how I tried to do my job.

