ABOR Narrows Search For NAU's Next President

By 22 minutes ago

The Arizona Board of Regents has narrowed its search to two candidates for president at Northern Arizona University. 

 

Jose Luis Cruz, Ph.D. is one of the two candidates who eyes a spot as the next president at NAU. He is currently the Executive Vice Chancellor and University Provost at the City University of New York. 

 

The other candidate is Bret Danilowicz, Ph.D.  and current provost and vice president for academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University. 

 

“Our candidates for the position of NAU president are both stellar leaders in higher education,” said Regent Fred DuVal, co-chair of the Arizona Board of Regents NAU Search Advisory Committee. “We are extremely pleased with the caliber of these candidates and are confident both have the vision, talent, and leadership skills necessary to lead this extraordinary university into the future.”Current NAU President Rita Cheng announced last year that she would be stepping down once her contract ends in June. For more information on the candidates visit here

Related Content

Lawmakers Inch Closer To In-State Tuition For Dreamers

By 1 hour ago

By Howard Fischer
Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX -- A Senate panel took the first steps Tuesday to reversing a policy that denies in-state tuition to "dreamers'' at state universities and community colleges.