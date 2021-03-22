Arizona Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility To All

Registration at Arizona’s state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites including in Yuma County will be open to all Arizonans 16 and older beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services announced.

As of Monday morning, Arizona has administered more than 2.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 1.8 million individuals, including more than 1.1 million who are fully vaccinated. As of Monday morning, there were more than 58,000 appointments still available from Friday’s release.

The change announced Monday advances a hybrid approach that had been based on age and also has had counties vaccinating frontline essential workers. It applies to appointments still available for this week at state sites in Maricopa and Pima counties.

As of this Friday, ADHS will open appointments at the Yuma Civic Center. Appointments are open at 11 a.m. each Friday for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Tempe, Chandler-Gilbert Community College and the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Sites using the Pfizer vaccine, including those run by the state, can vaccinate those 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are allocated to counties, are approved for those 18 and older.

Information: azhealth.gov/findvaccine or 1-844-542-8201. You can use the patient portal at podvaccine.azdhs.gov to make an appointment for a relative.

COVID-19 vaccine

