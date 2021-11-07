-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- Attorney General Mark Brnovich is filing suit in a bid to block the Biden administration from imposing…
-
COVID-19 cases are up in Arizona, driven by the spread of the delta variant. On this Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with Diana Gomez, Director of…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- A federal judge has thrown out a bid by Attorney General Mark Brnovich to void provisions in a…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- The state's top health official said Tuesday that schools should be able to quarantine unvaccinated…
-
The state-supported COVID vaccine clinic at the Yuma Civic Center will close on June 26 according to Yuma Regional Medical Center. The last day for anyone…
-
As the first full academic year within the pandemic comes to an end for teachers and students we speak with Gina Thompson, Superintendent of Yuma Union…
-
Yuma County is now days into its push to increase the number of people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The center of that effort is the Yuma Vaccination…
-
On this week's Arizona Edition, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls talks about the increasing number of refugees released in Yuma and reflects on a year of pandemic…
-
It was announced in early April that $135 million was coming to Arizona from the American Rescue Plan and it is now being disbursed to help community…
-
Arizona Western College students were able to receive COVID-19 vaccines on the Yuma campus Thursday. The free clinic was thanks to a partnership with…