© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Health Care
COVID-19 Coverage
The latest on COVID-19 in Arizona.

Yuma County Health Director COVID-19 Update

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 23, 2021 at 12:47 PM MST
Arizona Edition

COVID-19 cases are up in Arizona, driven by the spread of the delta variant. On this Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with Diana Gomez, Director of the Yuma County Health Services District.

As state and national leaders debate mask and vaccine policies, Gomez calls both tools to help the community manage the pandemic. She also shares data on who is vaccinated in Yuma County and how that is impacting who gets sick.

Yuma County Health Department

Arizona Department of Public Health Covid Dashboard

Tags

Health CareYuma County Health DepartmentDiana GomezCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content