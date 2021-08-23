Yuma County Health Director COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 cases are up in Arizona, driven by the spread of the delta variant. On this Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with Diana Gomez, Director of the Yuma County Health Services District.

As state and national leaders debate mask and vaccine policies, Gomez calls both tools to help the community manage the pandemic. She also shares data on who is vaccinated in Yuma County and how that is impacting who gets sick.

