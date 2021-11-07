Yuma County Health Department

-
COVID-19 cases are up in Arizona, driven by the spread of the delta variant. On this Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with Diana Gomez, Director of…
-
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has asked the federal government for more COVID-19 vaccine for state residents. Most will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but…
-
The “Silver Tsunami” is a metaphor used to refer to the sharp increase of people in the United States turning 65 years old by 2030.At a sensitivity…
-
A non-profit in Yuma County is working with governmental agencies on both sides of the border to inform the community about the Zika virus. For the…
-
If Yuma County is prepared for the Zika virus, it’s due in part to county officials’ experience with another mosquito-borne illness in 2014. With the…
-
On Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Michelle Faust takes a look at how medical professionals and local groups are fighting diabetes in Yuma County. Arizona Edition…