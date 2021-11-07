-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- Arizona is getting another $862 million in federal COVID relief dollars to help safely reopen schools.…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- Arizona hospitals overall saw huge increases in their profits last year despite -- or more likely,…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments about whether the ban on mask mandates at…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- The Arizona Supreme Court refused Wednesday to let the state start enforcing its new ban on school…
-
THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED WEEKLY WITH THE CURRENT COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR YUMA AND LA PAZ COUNTYLast update: Sept. 28, 2021NUMBER OF VACCINES…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- A new statewide poll suggests there may be little, if anything that Gov. Doug Ducey and his new…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- Attorney General Mark Brnovich is filing suit in a bid to block the Biden administration from imposing…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- A Tucson ordinance requiring city employees to get vaccinated or face suspension is illegal, Attorney…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- Facing a surge of patients, COVID and otherwise, the state's largest hospital chain is providing care…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- A judge will hear arguments Sept. 13 over whether it was legal for state lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey…