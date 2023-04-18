© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: YRMC Plans On-Site Memorial to Victims of Covid-19

By Lou Gum
Published April 18, 2023 at 1:43 PM MST
Plans for an outdoor memorial to covid-19 victims at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Yuma Regional Medical Center

April 12, 2023, marked the third anniversary of the first death from Covid-19 at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

In the three years since, more than 800 of the over 1,250 people who died in Yuma County passed away at the hospital—the center of the county's virus response.

YRMC has announced plans to honor the victims with an on-site memorial that will provide a place for families to remember their loved ones, and staff to reflect on three years of care that took a professional and emotional toll.

Cathleen Wolff is YRMC's Director of Spiritual Care. She tells Arizona Edition the memorial may be the only one at a hospital in the state.

She says it will provide a place for the entire community to reflect on the pandemic and its impact on our community.

