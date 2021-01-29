Congressman Grijalva Backs Order To End Private Prison Contracts

Congressman Raul Grijalva said he is pleased with President Biden's decision to end private prison contracts on Tuesday.

The President issued an executive order ending the Department of Justice's reliance on private for-profit prisons.

Grijalva called the order "an important, immediate step the federal government can take to address the mass incarceration crisis." A crisis he said currently traps million in the criminal justice system.

The congressman also went on to say the incarceration crisis disproportionately impacts immigrants and communities of color. He called on the Biden Administration to work with him in Congress to help pass the Justice is Not For Sales Act, introduced by the democratic congressman in 2015.

If passed, it would bar federal, state, and local governments from contracting with private prisons and detention centers.