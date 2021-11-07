Executive Order

-
Congressman Raul Grijalva said he is pleased with President Biden's decision to end private prison contracts on Tuesday. The President issued an executive…
-
Cities in Yuma County proclaimed September as Cocopah Month in honor of the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s 100th anniversary of federal recognition.KAWC’s…
-
President Donald Trump wants local police to help enforce federal immigration laws. His recent executive action gives local police chiefs the choice to…
-
Arizona Governor Jan Brewer gave what could likely be her final State of the State Address Monday. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett has the…