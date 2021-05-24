NJCAA Softball Championship in Yuma This Week

The Division I National Junior College Athletic Association Softball Championship comes to Yuma and the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex this week. It comes at a great time for local businesses, especially those in downtown Yuma and the Yuma Palms Regional Center.

The event kicked off Sunday with a welcome BBQ and a Home Run Derby, which was won by Zoe Bisby of Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Bisby hit 14 home runs in the final round and 44 over three rounds.

Sixteen teams from around the country will be in attendance as games begin Tuesday at noon at the PAAC.

Tim Slack is Sports Information Director and Associate Athletic Director for the Arizona Western Matadors.

“To be able to bring the 16 best softball teams from two-year colleges around the country to Yuma and the type of softball community that is here that has supported Arizona Western for so long that loves softball, we’re really excited to bring this event,” Slack said.

AWC’s softball team just missed out from playing at home to Yavapai College from Prescott who is in the field.

Tuesday's schedule is as follows:

Top seeded Salt Lake will take on Georgia Military, the 16 seed at noon.

San Jacinto-South (TX) lands the 8 seed and will play the 9th seed Chattanooga State (TN) at noon as well.

At 2 p.m, Wallace State (AL), the 5th overall seed takes on Chipola (FL), the 12th seed.

Also at 2, the 4th seed Grayson (TX) takes on John Logan (IL), the 13th seed.

The 4 p.m. games will see Florida SouthWestern, the third overall seed matchup with the 14th seed Central Alabama.

No. 6 Seminole State (OK) faces Odessa (TX), the 11th seed.

The final batch of games for the evening will start at 6 p.m. when Region I Champion, and the 7th seed, Yavapai plays 10th seed Three Rivers.

The second seed Butler (KS) takes on #15 Trinity Valley (TX).

Ticket information can be found at awcmatadors.com.

---

Check back Tuesday to hear what players and coaches are saying about their impressions of Yuma and the hospitality they've experienced.