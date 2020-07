The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a stray burro that was found in the area of Ave. B ½ and County 17 ½ street in Somerton Wednesday.

The burro appears to be in good health but has no brands, tags, or markings that could help identify an owner according to deputies. As the Sheriff's Office attempts to find the owner, the burro is under the care of the Sheriff's Posse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's office at 928-783-4427