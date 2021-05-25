Visiting Softball Teams Take a Liking To Yuma

If you’ve been to downtown Yuma or the Yuma Palms shopping and entertainment center since Saturday, you’ve probably seen the large groups of young women in town for the Division I National Junior College Athletic Association Softball Championship. In their matching team uniforms and sports gear, they are recognizable at local restaurants and in local stores.

Zoe Lott plays for Grayson College in Denison, Tex. an hour north of Dallas on the Oklahoma border. The Vikings have been touring the city and the players have been seen wearing glittery cowboy hats.

“Yuma’s been amazing," Lott said. "I mean the town’s great. The people here are so nice. It’s been great so far.”

Grayson College Softball player Zoe Lott gives her impression of Yuma.

Grayson Coach Mike McBrayer said when his team travels during the season, they don’t get the kind hospitality they’ve experienced in Yuma. He said he likes the scenery.

“It’s really pretty," McBrayer said. "I love the valleys and the farmland, the granite mountains in the background. The climate has been great so far so no complaints with anything.”

Grayson College Softball Coach Mike McBrayer on the Yuma hospitality his team has experienced.

The tournament began earlier today and goes through Saturday at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

---

Tuesday's schedule is as follows. We'll look to update scores as they become available from the PAAC.

#1 Salt Lake 6, #16 Georgia Military 0

#8 San Jacinto-South (TX) 1, #9 Chattanooga State (TN) 0.

#5 Wallace State (AL) 5, #12 Chipola (FL) 0.

#4 Grayson (TX) 6, #13 John Logan (IL) 0.

The 4 p.m. games will see Florida SouthWestern, the third overall seed matchup with the 14th seed Central Alabama.

No. 6 Seminole State (OK) faces Odessa (TX), the 11th seed.

The final batch of games for the evening will start at 6 p.m. when Region I Champion, and the 7th seed, Yavapai plays 10th seed Three Rivers.

The second seed Butler (KS) takes on #15 Trinity Valley (TX).

Ticket information can be found at awcmatadors.com.