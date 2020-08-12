YCAT To Offer Free Services For AWC Students For Limited Time

Starting Aug. 17 all students at Arizona Western College can use Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) bus services for free without a YCAT sticker for a limited time.

YCAT stickers will be available to board the bus when it resumes charging bus fares, however that date has not been determined yet.

The Silver Route is free of charge and will run on its regular schedule. All other routes will be on a reduced schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the latest updates regarding YCAT services visit here.