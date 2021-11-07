-
Starting Aug. 17 all students at Arizona Western College can use Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) bus services for free without a YCAT sticker for a…
Yuma County Area Transit has received $8.1 million in Urbanized Area Formula funds through the CARES Act, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced. In a…
July 24th - New research shows more Arizonans are choosing to use public transportation. Report by KAWC's Stephanie Sanchez, voiced by KAWC's Maya…
The contract between the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority and the company that operates the city's bus system will expire…
On Arizona Edition, we hear about the history of YCAT; riding a public bus in Yuma County has been an on-again, off-again proposition. For the last ten…