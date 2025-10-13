YCAT fares Wednesday to benefit PPEP Tec high schoolers

This Wednesday for one day only, YCAT riders will be supporting high school students in San Luis and Somerton.

As part of an initiative to help students rise to their full potential, Yuma County Area Transit is donating all fares collected on Wednesday, Oct. 15 to PPEP Tec High School.

The donations will fund the purchases of backpacks, uniforms and other supplies for students at PPEP Tec's Cesar Chavez Learning Center in San Luis and Jose Yepez Learning Center in Somerton.

"Our communities grow stronger when we support our youth together," YCAT's press release reads. "We inspire dreams and create brighter futures. We’re making a difference with every ride, every fare, and every donation – one student at a time. Make your plans now to take a ride on this special day. YCAT can get you there."

Kenia Samaniego, a social worker from Northern Arizona University interning at PPEP Tec's Cesar Chavez Learning Center, shared with KAWC that the help couldn't be coming at a better time.

"Many of our students at PPEP TEC are in need of essentials such as hygiene products, non-perishable food, backpacks, and uniform items—things that are often overlooked but make a dramatic difference in a student’s ability to focus and thrive in school," she said. "When these needs are met, our students are better equipped to succeed both academically and personally.This partnership is more than just a donation—it is an investment in their future. We truly appreciate YCAT for stepping up and showing our students that their community is here for them."

PPEP Tec High School is a public charter school district that spans four counties in Arizona. As YCAT's press release notes, PPEP Tec schools are available for students seeking an alternative to traditional education by providing an individualized learning experience.

In Yuma County, PPEP Tec has just the two aforementioned learning centers in San Luis and Somerton. But all YCAT rides Wednesday will benefit the south county schools. To support through ridership, folks can make use of YCAT's traditional and on-call public transit which serves Yuma, Wellton, Somerton, San Luis, Cocopah, Quechan, Winterhaven and beyond.

To learn more, visit YCAT's site here.

