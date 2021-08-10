YUHSD Librarians Challenge Students To A-Z Reading Competition

For the fourth consecutive year in a row, librarians in the Yuma Union High School District are challenging students to a districtwide reading competition.

It is called ‘Reading from A to Z’ and challenges students to read 26 books each representing a letter of the alphabet.

“YUHSD campus libraries continue to support their students’ literacy and reading goals by providing competition and incentives for them to dig into a book and find something new to be excited about,” Cibola High School Librarian Amanda Coltman said. “I am excited to see what students will encounter as they expand their horizons and increase their literacy skills with this year’s program.”

Three students will be selected as winners if they complete the most books or all 26 books by April 29, 2022.

Students participating will have to read each book, complete with a written review. The title of the book or author's first or last name must start with the letter being checked off as students make their way through the alphabet.

A book can only be counted once per letter and not repeated. Students have to submit their reviews through the library’s Canvas course or by turning them in to the school librarian.

1st place prize: $40 Barnes & Noble Gift Card

2nd place prize: $30 Barnes & Noble Gift Card

3rd place prize: $20 Barnes & Noble Gift Card