Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agents Intercept Narcotics Dropped From Drones

Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials reported that agents intercepted drugs that were dropped from drones in three separate incidents in the past week.

Officials said Single Unmanned Aircraft Systems were detected between April 29 and Sunday. Agents recovered a small bundle that contained about 460 grams of Methamphetamine and has an estimated street value of nearly $3,000.

On Saturday night, individuals in Mexico launched a drone that entered U.S. airspace and dropped multiple packages. Responding agents were able to retrieve the 10 packages dropped by the drone. The contents of the packages weighed about 11 kilograms of a substance that tested positive for cocaine. The approximate street value of the cocaine seized is $306,000.

Yuma Sector agents detected another drone on Sunday evening. Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agents recovered two of the three drones in these encounters.