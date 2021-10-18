The Chicago Sky are the new WNBA champions

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. Chicago has a title again.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: The Chicago Sky are WNBA champions.

The win is the first for the Chicago Sky, who defeated the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in a comeback win. The team was led by WNBA superstar Candace Parker, a Chicago native who returned to play at home after 13 seasons in LA. After the game, she dedicated the win to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.