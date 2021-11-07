agritourism

-
The Southwest Agriculture Summit is back at Arizona Western College in Yuma this week. For the first time, organizers hosted a Latino Farmer Symposium on…
The Southwest Agriculture Summit is back this week at Arizona Western College in Yuma.The summit began Tuesday with a golf tournament. Events include…
As they do on many roads throughout Yuma County, cars competed with agricultural vehicles Tuesday at Arizona Western College. The reason: this week's…
A recent change to Yuma’s Lettuce Days exposes thousands of visitors to ongoing research at a university farm. That effort has now been recognized with a…