-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- The outside contractors conducting the audit of the 2020 election told GOP lawmakers Thursday they…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- A judge on Tuesday said he has yet to be convinced that the rights of Maricopa County voters are being…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- The Senate's audit of Maricopa County election returns will continue, at least for the time…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- An audit of the Maricopa County voting equipment came up absolutely clean according to county…