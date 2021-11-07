border community

-
Arizona Governor Ducey Tours Border in Yuma Day After Announcing State of Emergency, Guard ActivatedArizona Gov. Doug Ducey toured the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma Wednesday, a day after announcing a state of emergency and his activating the Arizona…
-
The Kino Border Initiative is a Catholic binational organization that provides humanitarian aid and advocates for migrants in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.…
-
More than 100 people marched down Main Street in San Luis, Arizona on Saturday to call for the speedy reunion of families separated at the border. Many…
-
President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to build a massive wall on the U.S. Mexico border. Critics say the fence is useless and a waste of…