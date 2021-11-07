-
President Donald Trump’s administration reversed a controversial policy of separating families at the border through executive action Wednesday. KAWC’s…
Wildlife conservationists say the existing barriers along the U.S. Mexico border are already detrimental to wildlife. U.S. Congressman Raúl Grijalva told…
Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) has protested what he calls a Republican mythology about management of endangered wolves. He says he wants to change…
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has declared an insect once found in Madera Canyon south of Tucson extinct—one of about 200 species of animals, plants,…
Arizona Edition- Congressman Raul Grijalva (Democrat, 3rd District) was in Somerton recently, focused on two issues—extending unemployment benefits for…