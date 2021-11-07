-
No one hunts the California Condor, one of the largest flying birds in the world. But the endangered bird has a problem only hunters can solve. Maya…
A snake once thought lost has been rediscovered near the Colorado River.KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez reports.The Northern Mexican Gartersnake has been…
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has declared an insect once found in Madera Canyon south of Tucson extinct—one of about 200 species of animals, plants,…
Dwindling groundwater, drought and climate change threaten the Huachuca water umbel. The federal government seeks comments on a recovery plan for the…
Pronghorn once roamed North America by the millions, but human activity fragmented the species into four distinctive types, one of which makes its home in…