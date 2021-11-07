-
Yuma County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can turn to Fry's Pharmacies in Yuma to schedule an appointment. Both Fry's Pharmacies locations…
-
Those eligible in Yuma County can register for the COVID-19 vaccine at Albertson's pharmacy. According to its website, Albertsons has partnered with the…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Nearly a month after vaccines have become available here a quarter of Arizonans remain unwilling to get…
-
COVID-19 vaccinations have become nearly impossible to come by for Yuma County residents. Limited appointments fill up quickly leaving many frustrated.…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Arizona is getting only about a third of the doses of COVID-19 needed to keep pace with demand, the…
-
The La Paz County Public Health Department has two opportunities for COVID-19 vaccines for those 75 years or older or in the Phase 1B category.…