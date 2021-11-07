-
Yuma Regional Medical Center is working with the Mayo Clinic on a research study to explore how effective the use of blood plasma from patients who have…
-
Yuma-A happy environment is a safe environment.That’s the thinking behind a push at the Yuma’s local cancer center to create a welcoming space for cancer…
-
July 25th - The new Yuma Regional Cancer Center opened Friday. KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett reports...(originally aired 07/25/14).
-
Arizona Edition - Yuma Regional Cancer Center put on it’s first-ever Oncology Symposium recently, inviting medical professional and members of the…
-
Arizona Edition visits the Yuma Regional Cancer Center with KAWC's Kim Johnson...(originally aired 11/05/12)