Arizona Edition: YRMC Joins Mayo Clinic Study of COVID-19 Plasma Therapy

Yuma Regional Medical Center is working with the Mayo Clinic on a research study to explore how effective the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 is in helping other patients recover from the virus.

In this week's Arizona Edition KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with Abhinav Chandra an M.D. and Medical Director of Institutional Research and Cancer Center.

We also hear from Krishna Nimmagadda an M.D. and Medical Director of Hospitalists and Utilization Management/Quality Improvement.

Both medical directors discuss convalescent plasma therapy for patients with COVID-19.

Hear how the use of antibodies, taken from a patient who has recovered from the virus is used to help someone continue fighting the infection.



