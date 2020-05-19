© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
Yuma County
COVID-19 Coverage
The latest on COVID-19 in Arizona.

Arizona Edition: YRMC Joins Mayo Clinic Study of COVID-19 Plasma Therapy

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published May 19, 2020 at 12:40 PM MST
yrmc_emergency_department_0.jpg
Yuma Regional Medical Center
/

Yuma Regional Medical Center is working with the Mayo Clinic on a research study to explore how effective the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 is in helping other patients recover from the virus. 

In this week's Arizona Edition KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with Abhinav Chandra an M.D. and Medical Director of Institutional Research and Cancer Center. 

We also hear from Krishna Nimmagadda an M.D. and Medical Director of Hospitalists and Utilization Management/Quality Improvement. 

Both medical directors discuss convalescent plasma therapy for patients with COVID-19.

Hear how the use of antibodies, taken from a patient who has recovered from the virus is used to help someone continue fighting the infection.

 

Tags

Yuma CountyYuma Regional Cancer CenterArizona EditioncoronavirusCOVID-19
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
