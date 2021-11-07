-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey doesn't plan to block state universities from requiring students to be vaccinated…
-
The state-supported COVID vaccine clinic at the Yuma Civic Center will close on June 26 according to Yuma Regional Medical Center. The last day for anyone…
-
THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED DAILY WITH THE CURRENT COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR YUMA AND LA PAZ COUNTY June 9, 2021: Arizona Total Cases: 885,042 Deaths: 17,715…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Nearly a month after vaccines have become available here a quarter of Arizonans remain unwilling to get…
-
The La Paz County Public Health Department has two opportunities for COVID-19 vaccines for those 75 years or older or in the Phase 1B category.…
-
The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) announced last week that all winter sports for the 2020-2021 season are canceled as cases of COVID-19…
-
CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel hopes the seasonal nurse recruitment plan can help alleviate the influx of patients.An influx of new COVID-19 cases in Yuma…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday that Arizona could be "back to normal'' by this summer once Arizonans get…
-
At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Yuma International Airport lost up to 80 percent of its load capacity and saw dramatic changes to airport…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Arizona has reached the point where only Gila, Graham and Yuma counties are in the category that now…