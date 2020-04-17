Senator Sinema Talks Small Business Amid PPP Funding Fallout

Arizona Edition, Show number 61

April 17, 2020

The same week U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) joined a White House Task Force on Coronavirus Recovery, the Small Business Administration announced that the $376 billion for the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) ran out of funding.

While Congress continues to negotiate a way to replenish the program, Sen. Sinema has twice called for an extension of funds for the PPP program from Congress.

"It's my hope that congress can get this done next week, the reality is it should have been done last week, but we know how partisanship gets in the way of getting things done and I am trying to fight through that," Said Sen. Sinema.

In this week's Arizona Edition KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with the Senator from Arizona to discuss what small businesses who have and have not applied should do, as Congress continues its negotiations.

"In the city of Yuma and San Luis and communities nearby, our local governments are hurting." -Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Any small business that has applied should continue to wait and will be in queue for the next round of funding when Congress reaches a deal, Sen. Sinema explains. Small businesses who haven't applied should get all paperwork ready for the application once a deal is reached.



