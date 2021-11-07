-
There is a new Welcome To Yuma sign greeting visitors to the area. The sign was designed and built by Advanced Welding Class students from Yuma High…
The Yuma Bird, Nature, and History Festival is three days of activities that begin January 4th. The event features guided tours of some of the most…
A World War II veteran recently visited Yuma to see how his uncle’s memory is being honored—through an exhibit at the Yuma Territorial Prison. KAWC’s Maya…
Yuma-U.S. Senator John McCain visited Yuma Tuesday morning to meet with community leaders and business owners about the reauthorization of the Yuma…
On this week's Arizona Edition, KAWC's Michelle Faust guest hosts as Yuma prepares for the primary elections. KAWC's Kim Johnson talks to former city…