Primary Elections and Historical Yuma Sites

KAWC | By Karen Zamora
Published August 7, 2013 at 6:30 PM MST
On this week's Arizona Edition, KAWC's Michelle Faust guest hosts as Yuma prepares for the primary elections.  KAWC's Kim Johnson talks to former city officials about the elections for Yuma City Council, Municipal Judge, and Mayor...(originally aired 080713)

Arizona Edition - KAWC's Michelle Faust talks to a few Yuma voters and KAWC's Karen Zamora visits two historical Yuma sites—the Yuma Territorial Prison and the Yuma Quartermaster's Depot...(080713)

