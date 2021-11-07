-
Yuma city leaders gathered at the Colorado River State Historic Park this week for a ribbon cutting for the Yuma Crossing Discovery Center. Officials say…
The Quartermaster Depot State Historic Park in Yuma is home to a new library dedicated to protecting the history of the Colorado River.It took decades,…
Arizona Edition - Monsoon season is upon us here in Arizona and the Arizona Department of Emergency Management has announced June 8th through 13th as…
Arizona Edition - Yuma celebrated its centennial as an incorporated city Monday, one of the many events set to take place throughout the month to honor…
Arizona Edition - Yuma Lettuce Days is an annual event that brings in tens of thousands of visitors and residents to the Yuma Quartermaster Depot Park to…
On this week's Arizona Edition, KAWC's Michelle Faust guest hosts as Yuma prepares for the primary elections. KAWC's Kim Johnson talks to former city…