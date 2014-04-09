© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma's Centennial Celebrations and the City's Long History

Published April 9, 2014 at 6:00 PM MST

Arizona Edition - Yuma celebrated its centennial as an incorporated city Monday, one of the many events set to take place throughout the month to honor the anniversary.  As Yuma tallies a century as a city in the Southwest, KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett dusts off some of its even older history with a local historian…(originally aired 04/09/14).

This piece was featured in the April 9th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Arts and CultureColorado RiverYuma Quartermaster DepotTammy SnookHistory of YumaYuma 100th AnniversaryYuma Centennial100 years incorporated cityYuma Crossing