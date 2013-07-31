© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
2013 Yuma City Elections and San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez

Published July 31, 2013 at 6:30 PM MST
On Arizona Edition, KAWC's Kim Johnson speaks with former city council members and former Yuma Mayor Phil Clark about the upcoming city elections...(originally aired 073113)

Arizona Edition - KAWC's Michelle Faust sits down with San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez to discuss the city's finances and the state of the infrastructure...(originally aired 073113)

ElectionsPhil ClarkGeraldo SanchezYuma City CouncilYuma City ElectionsSan Luis