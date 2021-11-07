-
The Yuma City Council postponed the introduction of an ordinance Wednesday night designed to update the city’s “antiquated” weapons code. The code update…
-
UPDATED NOV. 5: Preliminary results have been released in the Yuma City Council election.Total Ballots Cast: 7,079Councilmember Ballots Cast Percentage of…
-
After a nationwide search that lasted months, the City of Yuma has selected its next City Administrator.Philip Rodriguez was chosen from more than 30…
-
The City of Yuma is hosting an open house, where Yuma residents will get the chance to meet and interact with the four finalists for City of Yuma…
-
One Yuma resident is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of his neighbor.Armando Corona received the Yuma Fire Department's Lifesaving Award and a…
-
The City of Yuma Primary Election is just days away. KAWC's Kim Johnson takes a look at the candidates running for the Yuma City Council.....Tuesday is…
-
The Mesa Del Sol Property Owners Association has begun the process of the possible annexation of the development into the City of Yuma. KAWC's Kim Johnson…
-
A citywide tech project will change the border community of Yuma. City officials tout the economic benefits and improved public safety. Others worry about…
-
Arizona Edition - In this preview of the Yuma City Council meeting Wednesday evening, KAWC's Kim Johnson looks into what the Council will be focusing…
-
Yuma City Councilman Edward Thomas was critical of city staff for a presentation on health insurance costs during a recent council work-session.…